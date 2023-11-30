WGCL NEWS — Average Life Expectancy Increase Since COVID-19 Epidemic, Study Finds

By Diane Daily

Most Americans can expect to live into their mid 70’s. According to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy in the U.S. is now 77 and a half years old. That’s an increase of 13 months over the past two years. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and cancer. During that time. The average U.S. life expectancy dropped by over two years. Even though the numbers are trending upward, researchers hope the report will serve as a wake-up call to policymakers to take extra measures to reduce early, preventable deaths in the U.S.

Teachers and lawmakers may be on the same page as we get closer to the Indiana 2024 legislative session. The state legislators and the state’s largest teacher’s union both agree that reading levels in Hoosier schools are extremely low for 3rd grade students and it’s imperative to improve those reading skills. The Teachers Union also wants more funding for education in general.

The City of Bloomington and Duke Energy Foundation are working to install a mural on the substation at the northwest corner of W 11th and N Rogers. The mural concept was designed by four local artists based on themes of indigenous nature and wildlife, sustainability, diversity and a sense of belonging in Bloomington. The themes were derived from community-based workshops and online surveys.

It won’t be available until after Christmas, but there is a new book coming out about David Lee Roth. Backbeat will release “the DLR Book – How David Lee Roth Changed the World” on January 1st. It promises to be an intimate look at Roth’s wildly unusual life including his time with Van Halen, his work as an EMT and syndicated radio host and, more recently, founder of a tattoo skincare line. Roth was born in Bloomington, Indiana, and has just announced he will join an the coming Van Halen Tribute Tour.