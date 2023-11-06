WGCL NEWS — Authorities Investigating Possible Murder In Monroe County

By Diane Daily

A Bloomington man was arrested on murder charges early yesterday morning. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on East State Road 45 after receiving reports of an unknown disturbance at the residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside the home. Near the body, authorities recovered an A-R-15-style rifle and a civilian-style taser. 34-year-old Bryce Leighton was taken into custody and was booked into the Monroe County Correctional Center. The name of the victim has not been released.

Bloomington Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Program was selected to receive a $100-thousand grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funds will be used for tree maintenance to reduce overall risk from wind and rainstorms. Plans call for contractors to prune up to 250 trees per year for the storm resilience work.

In Consumer News on this Monday, Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling about 30-thousand pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers reported finding small metal pieces in the product. The recall involves the 29-ounce packages containing frozen, “fully cooked nuggets with a “best if used by date” of September 4, 2024. There has been at least one injury associated with eating the nuggets.

Finally, Girls Inc. of Monroe County is having their Ruby Gala on Saturday night. The event will be held at Shreve Hall on the Ivy Tech campus and will include dinner and a live and silent auction. Miah Michaelsen is this year’s emcee and the evening will celebrate the strong, smart and bold members of Girls, Inc. The event will start at 6:00 Saturday evening and tickets are available online.