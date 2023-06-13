WGCL NEWS — Arrest Issued for Rockville Man, Child Abandonment

By Diane Daily

We start our news with a heartbreaking case out of Parke County, Indiana, where police say a 42-year Rockville man left his kids in a local park for several days without enough food or water. An arrest warrant has been issued for Dell Driskell for two counts of neglect of a dependent. The Parke County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in trying to find him.

Many private nonprofit organizations in Monroe County operate on a very limited budget, but they may be eligible to receive loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The money is being offered to pay for damages that happened when severe storms struck the Midwest earlier this spring. The loans can be used by food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries and community centers.

In other news, efforts to bring Indiana-based company Vera Bradley back to profitability seem to be working. After reporting a loss of 7-million dollars last year, their first quarter net loss this year was 4.7 million. It’s a slow improvement but company officials say they’re positive they can turn things around. As part of their Project Restoration effort, the company closed 19 full-service stores and two factory outlet stores.

Nominations are being accepted for the Golden Hoosier Award. The award recognizes outstanding seniors for their lifetime of service to their communities. It’s sponsored by the Indiana Lieutenant Governor’s office in partnership with the state’s Family and Social Services Administration. The Golden Hoosier Award is the highest honor bestowed on a senior in the state of Indiana. The ideal recipient is considered an unsung hero who has not received previous recognition for the good works they do to help others. The 2023 nomination form is available on the Lt Governor’s web page. Nominations need to be received by July 9th.