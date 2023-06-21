WGCL NEWS — Arizona Couple Plead Guilty to Drug Sales In Indiana

By Diane Daily

An Arizona couple will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to selling opium poppy and morphine in Indiana. Todd and Carolyn Anderson packaged and shipped hundreds of pounds of dried opium poppy not only to Indiana but also California for re-distribution by others. Authorities says the poppy was illegally imported from the UK. According to published reports, the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service helped investigate the case.

Police in Kokomo are looking for a burglar with a rather unusual method of operation. The man appears to be targeting nail salons but not to get a mani pedi. During an after-hours break-in earlier this week, an instore camera showed a balding, middle-aged man rummaging through several drawers and cabinets. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities are hoping someone will recognize him from the video.

Holiday World’s Holidays in the Sky drone and fireworks display was a big hit last year. The amusement park has brought it back this summer and added about 100 more drones to the mix. Park officials say the best viewing area is the German American Bank Plaza. The 15-minute show also includes animated light displays. It will be presented every night through July 30th.

After a quarter century as one of the top Irish celebrations in the Midwest, the Indy Irish Fest has been cancelled. The festival, which has taken place since 1995, has not recovered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say they couldn’t continue without adequate funding.

The Indiana DNR has updated its smartphone app. The redesigned app is available to iPhone and Android users and is also formatted for use on iPad and Galaxy Tab.