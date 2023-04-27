WGCL NEWS — April Is National Stress Awareness Month

By Diane Daily

As we wind down National Stress Awareness Month, medical experts at the Mayo Clinic are warning about the effects that it can have on our physical and mental health. Long-term unresolved stress can cause a variety of problems including headaches, chest pain, fatigue, stomach problems and insomnia. Even more troubling, stress that’s left unchecked can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. To alleviate stress from our lives, doctors recommend getting regular exercise, eating a healthy diet and spending time with family and friends. If you feel you’re in need of additional help, make an appointment to talk with your family physician.

At the Indiana Statehouse, a new law that goes into effect in July will make it easier for storage unit owners to take possession of the contents of abandoned units and auction off the items more quickly. Under current law, renters are given 30 days after missing a payment before the owner can gain access to the property.

IU Cinema will host its fourth annual Montage Film Festival tomorrow night. The Festival spotlights short films that are produced by students and, again this year, is a collaboration between IU Cinema and the Media School. According to a report in the IDS, the films will be judged by IU alumni and awards will be given in several categories including Best Acting and Best Cinematography. This a free but tickets are required. You can find additional information on the IU Cinema website.

There is an update today on the Larry Bird Museum that’s scheduled to open in the Terre Haute Convention Center later this year. Boston Productions will be in charge of audiovisual media production, audiovisual integration and media rights acquisition for the museum. The project will cost no more than $245,000 and will be paid out of food and beverage tax dollars. The museum will contain extensive memorabilia from Bird’s career, including his time at ISU, with the Boston Celtics and the U.S. Olympic basketball team.