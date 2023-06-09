WGCL NEWS — Air Quality Alter Continues In Indiana

By Diane Daily

The Hoosier State remains under an Air Quality Action Day today. Officials with IDEM say the air quality alert could extend through the weekend. They’re asking Indiana residents to reduce our time outdoors and combine errands into a single trip. Finally, check on elderly neighbors and friends who may be most affected by the current conditions.

The Bloomington City Council has approved a resolution urging the Indiana General Assembly to pass legislation that would allow undocumented Indiana residents to obtain a driver card. The card would allow them to legally obtain drivers licenses and permits, as well as buy car insurance. Earlier this week, Mayor Hamilton had asked the Council to vote for the measure. Bloomington is the 14th Indiana municipality to support the driver card initiative.

In others news, several southern Indiana communities are reporting a big increase in the number of thefts from cars and trucks. Authorities say the best way to avoid being a victim is to keep your vehicles locked, even if you’re only going to be gone for a short time. Never leave any valuables in plain sight out and let the police know if there are any suspicious activities in your neighborhood.

As always, there’s a lot happening in Bloomington this weekend including the Monroe County History Center’s annual Garage Sale. The Warehouse at 40-15 Profile Parkway is filled with hundreds of items including, antiques, glassware, toys, books and household merchandise. if you can’t make it out today, the sale will be going on from 8 to 4:30 tomorrow and from 9 to 1:00 on Sunday,

Finally, you can stop by Bloomington’s Hand Made Summer Fair from 10 to 4:00 tomorrow on Kirkwood Avenue between Indiana and Lincoln. And the Bloomington Garden Club’s annual Summer Garden Walk & Flower Show is taking place tomorrow and Sunday at the Hilltop Garden and Nature Center.