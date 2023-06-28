WGCL NEWS — Air Quality Action Continues

By Diane Daily

IDEM has declared today as another air quality action day for Bloomington and many other areas of the state. High levels of fine particles are in the air as smoke from the Canadian wildfire moves from north to south. Experts say air monitor readings are going up across Indiana this week.

It has been confirmed that four tornadoes struck the Hoosier state on Sunday…including one in the southwest corner of Monroe County. One person was killed when a tornado touched down and leveled a home in Martin County. The residence is located in a primarily rural area. That tornado system also passed through Daviess County. And an EF2 level twister hit Johnson County on Sunday with an estimated wind peak of 115 miles per hour.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of crimes against children in Indiana and across the country. Now, Indiana has a new website to help curb the problem. The site contains prevention resources for parents and also offers information for anyone who wants to report potential criminal activity.

Starting next Monday, Bloomington Transit will expand their voucher program with Uber and Lyft allowing passengers to schedule same-day rides. BT Access riders can currently make reservations for the following day and up to 14 days in advance. The new program will allow riders to schedule same-day trips and limit people to two trips a day. Bloomington Transit will continue to offer their Late Nite voucher program, which runs from 9:00 pm to midnight Monday through Friday.