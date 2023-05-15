WGCL NEWS — Accident Involving Rural Transit Van Leads to One Death

By Diane Daily

A Rural Transit van was involved in a fatal accident two vehicle accident late Friday afternoon. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened on State Road 46 near the West Flatwoods Road intersection, west of Ellettsville. Officers arrived at the scene and found the van and a Subaru Legacy had collided and both vehicles had sustained extensive damage. The driver of the car, 68-William Kenfield of Gosport, was pronounced dead. The Transit Van driver and four passengers were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate the accident.

A silver alert has been issued for an Indiana mother and her 9-year-old daughter and the authorities say the pair may be in extreme danger. 27-year-old Shannon Kincaid and 9-year-old Adalynn Newman are missing form South Whitley in the northeastern part of the state. They were last seen Friday in in a 2004 Saturn Vue. Police say the pair could have travelled out of state or could still be in Indiana. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The City of Bloomington and Monroe County have joined together to form a joint Human Rights Commission. The combined commission will continue doing the work of the separate human rights commissions. The joint commission will support civil rights by investigating complaints under the city and county human rights ordinances, conducting public education campaigns, and promoting civil rights issues and legislation. Officials believe that a single point of contact for both public education and dispute resolution provides a more effective and efficient service to the community.

A project at IU will require a road closure and sidewalk closures in the area of Law Lane and Fee Lane. Traffic will be diverted to E 10th Street and E 17th Street. Pedestrian will be diverted within this area as well. This project is for steam facility upgrades on campus.