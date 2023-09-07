WGCL NEWS — Academy Sports + Outdoors Coming To Bloomington

By Diane Daily

A long empty building on the City’s east side could soon be home to a popular sporting goods store. The Herald-Times is reporting the former Marsh store at 123 South Kingston Drive is being considered as the site for a new Academy Sports and Outdoors store. The business has filed plans with City of Bloomington to lease the property. Academy Sports and Outdoors is based in Texas and has 270 stores around the country, including three in Indiana.

There is an update on a story we told you about yesterday. Greene County police have apprehended Philbert Wright, the escapee who was wanted on burglary charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s office had asked for the public’s help in finding Wright, who said believed to be armed and dangerous.

Another IU fraternity has been hit with a cease and desist order. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha received the sanctions for hazing and all fraternity activities have been suspended until further notice. The IDS is reporting eight Greek organizations at IU are currently on suspension and five others have received disciplinary action.

Richland Bean Blossom schools are opening their doors this evening and inviting everyone to stop by and enjoy a great evening of fun activities including tours, a wellness fair, food trucks, giveaways and prizes and performances by the award-winning Edgewood Marching Mustangs and the schools Show Choir. The three-hour event will get underway at 5:30 tonight.