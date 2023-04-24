WGCL NEWS — A Year Later, Murder of 5-Year Old Boy Ongoing

By Diane Daily

It has been a year since the Indiana State Police began investigating how the body of a little boy ended up inside a suitcase left in a wooded area in Washington County. The boy was later identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan. And while one suspect has been arrested in connection with his death, the boy’s mother remains at large. 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson is wanted for murder. Police believe she was last seen in Los Angeles but she is known to travel. During the six months after Cairo’s death, investigators said she had spotted in San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston. Authorities say the investigating is ongoing and they believe Anderson will be apprehended.

Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.1% for the month of March. The state’s Department of Workforce Development says the labor force participation rate in Indiana increased to 63 and a half percent last month…. which is still above the national rate of 62-point 6 percent. Private sector employment in Indiana was up by a record 33-hundred jobs over the last month.

A faulty outlet caused an electrical malfunction that started a house fire in Columbus this weekend. Firefighters arrived at the house to see smoke and flames coming out of a front window. The only person in the house got out safely without any injuries. There is no word on how badly the home was damaged.

Parents in south-central Indiana now have free access to child development information and local resources thanks to a new program by United Way of Monroe County. The agency has just teamed up with Bright by Text, a national parent texting program, to send free messages to caregivers of children up to the age of eight. Available in English and Spanish, messages are customized to a child’s age and include information about brain development and local resources, plus research-based content to support early development, literacy, language, health, and safety. You can find more information on the program on the United Way of Monroe County website.