They would have made a great Father’s Day gift, if they were real. Dozens of fake Derek Jeter World Series rings were seized in Indiana this week by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office. Officers confiscated the shipment of phony championship rings in Indianapolis. It originated in China and was headed to New York.

The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development has announced the recipients of this year’s Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The largest amount, 12-thousand dollars was awarded to Prospect Hill Neighborhood Association to hire restoration professionals for work on headstones and monuments in Rose Hill Cemetery. Many of the monuments and gravestones are fragile and difficult for volunteers to handle. HAND chose the Woodlands-Winding Brook Home Owners Association for an $11-thousand grant to cover the first phase of a project to convert an obsolete retention pond into a bio-retention area. And the Bloomington Housing Authority Resident Council will receive 64-hundred dollars to refurbish two playgrounds.

WonderLab is celebrating a big anniversary. The Children’s Museum of Science, Health and Technology turns 25 this year. One of their special events is the return of Bubble Fest tomorrow and Sunday. The event was always popular with elementary school kids and their parents and all the activities will be back including hula hoop bubbles, bubble art and mesmerizing bubble experiments. Bubble Fest will be open from 9 to 5 tomorrow and from 1 to 5 on Sunday.