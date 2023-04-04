WGCL NEWS — Indiana Population Dwindling

By Diane Daily

The numbers are not encouraging. The state of Indiana last year had the smallest annual population increase it has had in nearly a decade. That’s according to recent analysis by the Indiana Business Research Center at IU’s Kelley School of Business. In 2022, the Hoosier state added fewer than 20-thousand new residents to reach a total population of 6.8 million people. It was the smallest yearly increase in seven years. Researchers say there are a couple of reasons for the poor numbers. Due to Covid-19, the number of deaths in Indiana remained exceptionally high last year. And it was another year with relatively low fertility rates in the state.

Columbus Municipal Airport is moving closer to turning its dream of a new air traffic control tower into reality. The FAA is awarding $20 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to 29 airport-owned traffic control towers across the country including $1.5 million to the Columbus airport. The grant will be used to fund the design portion of the tower project.

The next time you place an order with Amazon, there’s a chance it will be mailed from Fort Wayne. A new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center has opened in Allen County. Covering 630-thousand square feet, the facility will mail household goods, books, toys electronics and other small items. The new fulfilment center created about 1000 new jobs.

The Indiana State Police Special Operations Command has added two new highly trained staffers to their ranks. Remo and Remy just completed a 10-week training program to receive their Explosives Detection Canine certification. The training taught them how to search for explosives in buildings, vehicles and luggage. The dogs are also adept at open area searches. Remo and Remy will help the State Police Special Operations Department by responding to bomb threats, dignitary protective sweeps and participating in high profile events including the Indy 500 and the State Fair.