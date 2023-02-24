WGCL NEWS — 19th Annual Black History Month Gala Set for Tomorrow

By Diane Daily

Bloomington’s 19th Annual Black History Month Gala is taking place at the Woolery tomorrow night. The event celebrates the accomplishments of African Americans who have devoted their time, talents, and resources to make a difference in Bloomington and beyond. This year’s theme is Black Innovation, honoring inventors, creators, and innovators and how their many contributions have changed our lives.

In other news, Hoosier voters would have to submit more information about their identity to receive a mail-in election ballot under a bill making its way through the General Assembly. The proposed legislation would require voters that apply for a mail-in ballot to include a photocopy of a government-issued identification card or two other forms of id which could be your driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Megabus is reducing service in Indianapolis and canceling several of its new routes effective immediately.

The announcement comes just one month after Megabus announced a partnership with Miller Transportation to expand its services.The short-lived program allowed Indiana residents to access several cities across the South and Midwest including Chicago, Detroit, Lousville and Nashville.

One quick reminder, the BMV won’t be able to make process any customer transactions tomorrow.

That’s because the national verification system that connects all motor vehicle agencies across the country is undergoing system maintenance. The one-day outage will affect all BMV branches, kiosks, online services and phone renewals.