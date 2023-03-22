It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the sad news that our friend and longtime colleague Terry Stultz has passed away. Terry had been with WGCL for nearly 20 years. He was an excellent broadcaster but more importantly, a great father and a loyal, caring friend.

Obituary and Memorial Information

A Lifelong Friend – by Mike Glasscott

People forget I talk for a living, not write for a living.

I enjoy being live on the radio because my words have to matter now in the immediacy, not under the microscope of editors and Grammarly.

I’ve tried to write my thoughts on Terry for the last five hours and have crumbled up the e-paper and tossed it in the trash each time.

Terry was the best.

I told him that after every show.

Putting up with me twice a week isn’t easy. He never batted an eye and we did great radio. Radio is family. Big brother. Little brother. Whatever. It didn’t have to have a name.

Most Fridays we’d go to the pub after work for our “board meeting” as he loved to call it. Terry loved being on the radio. And he was our biggest cheerleader. He couldn’t wait to tell people about South, North or Edgewood, or the next big IU game or how the Pacers were going to rebuild their current situation

Terry was real.

If you were a dumbass, he probably let you know and he probably wasn’t wrong. He loved Bloomington and all of its flaws and features. He never hesitated to introduce me to the “old school” even though I wasn’t born and raised here. I’m glad I passed his test so we could enjoy the times away from the radio together.

Times changed. Terry didn’t.

Before kids in my life, we’d hang after hours in his garage watching hoops and having a few cold ones. Watching the Hoosiers and Pacers fall short. Solving the world’s problems. As the years tumbled on, life turned to more important things. We stopped wasting our time off the air on superfluous subject matter such as the Dodgers, Yankees or basketball. Rather we spent it on how Shelby was getting on with Charlie and the new baby and the newest one on the way. How he mastered the art of getting his granddaughter to sleep. How he was sure he would do the same for the next one. As my kids grew up he would come to their games and check out how they were doing. Holidays and birthdays. Hand-me-down gear. Sat in the stands and watched regardless of whether or not he thought the coaches knew what they were doing.

We bonded over sports and radio. We worked together in radio and sports.

But our relationship wasn’t about sports or radio and that’s why Monday was impossible.

I’ll find someone else to join me on the air, eventually, maybe.

I won’t find someone to replace Terry.

Always Growing, Never to be Forgotten – by Joe Smith

A few years ago at the end of another highly successful season of calling high school basketball, on the trip home Terry asked me quite candidly, “How can I get better?”

I said, “You did today and you’ll do it tomorrow and in future years. Why? Because You CARE.” When I had my accident 6 years ago, Terry and Mike Glasscott didn’t miss a beat, and after I returned I could see the work Terry put forth. While I know in the back of his mind he was trying to please me, it was Terry that made leaps with regards to his on-air presence, and his overall confidence. Bottom line – he got better.

Little did I know our Semistate trip to New Castle would be our last. He was happy his ailing brother was feeling better, always talked about his mom and their Sunday gatherings, being a grandad, and babysitting so Shelby and Charlie could go out after an IU game. And he SO much looked forward to the new arrival.

On the way home, he made a comment about using Monday to start the ball rolling on a new knee so he could play golf, “Hey! These next few weeks are all about me!” He was looking forward to Spring, sitting outside my place with his Miller Lite and me with my Ultra.

While I’m still coming to grips with his sudden passing, I watched a very passionate man go about his trade. I told him once, “You’re a natural.” He’d always fist bump just prior to air – “All Right let’s get it after it.”

I’ll miss that. “Stats with Stultz” and the road trips home from cutting down nets in Columbus, Center Grove, Seymour, and a few other outposts – stopping occasionally for “a Road Pop.”

“How can I get better?” You did Terry, by being you. I’ll miss you so much my friend.