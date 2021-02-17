Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70.
His wife made the announcement on his radio show today saying: “I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today, I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting. … It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”
Image: Patrick Semansky/AP
