The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Bloomington Inc. invite you to the Independence Day Reverse Parade on Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Purple (NORTH) Lot at IU’s Memorial Stadium. Spectator admission is free.

The Reverse Parade, a concept conceived during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizes both patriotism and safety for all parade participants, viewers, volunteers and staff. Parade entries will include floats, bands, musical groups, classic cars and emergency vehicles which will remain stationary while parade visitors bicycle or drive vehicles past them.

Presenting partners are IU Facilities and WGCL Radio and IU Credit Union.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: Best Youth Entry, Best Overall Entry, Best Vehicle, Best Float, and the Keith Kline Spirit Award. Judging will take place at 9:30 a.m. and awards will be presented at the event.