Studio Line: 812-333-2665 Subscribe to WGCL RadioNews FeedSubscribe to WGCL RadioComments

Memorial Day — 05.25.20

Join us at 8 pm for the first-ever radio rebroadcast of Super Bowl I between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Hear from legends Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Len Dawson, Lamar Hunt and others as history was made.

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

Copyright © 2018 · All Rights Reserved

EEO | General Contest Rules | User Agreement and Privacy Policy | Login