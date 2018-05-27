Joe Smith Reports — 05.27.20
IHSAA is taking June off. Sophomore Grant Richardson from IU Baseball was named third team All American.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
IHSAA is taking June off. Sophomore Grant Richardson from IU Baseball was named third team All American.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!