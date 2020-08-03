Your Money
Every Thursday evening and Saturday morning, tune in for helpful financial and investment advice on Your Money with David Hays. From Comprehensive Financial Consultants of Bloomington, David provides useful financial information.
Hear Your Money with David Hays live Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. and a rebroadcast of the show every Saturday from 9-10 a.m.
Have Questions that you would like answered?
Send an email to yourmoney@wgclradio.com and hear your questions on the show!
About David:
David Hays is the founder, president and senior consultant of Comprehensive Financial Consultants, Inc. (CFC) in Bloomington. His firm was chartered to deliver financial planning and investment advice to individuals, businesses, retirement plans and not-for-profit organizations.
CFC online
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David and guest Doug Hughes discuss fixed income and the market.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David and guest Rod Holloway discuss the market reaction to the current Coronavirus epidemic, and more.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David discusses “taming your expectations” with long-term financial strategies.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David and Rod Holloway talk about market returns and taming your expectations.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David and Doug Hughes talk about the SECURE Act and how it could affect you.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David discusses the three biggest dangers people face during retirement
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David calls in David McKnight, author of Power of Zero, to talk about taxes and debt.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David is out of town so Doug Hughes and Rod Holloway step into the host chairs. They talk investments and Medicare.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” Rod Holloway joins the David to talk about the markets.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” it’s the tip-off show!
This week on “Your Money with David Hays”, it’s the year end wrap-up
This week on “Your Money with David Hays”, David is joined by his father to talk about the value of a 4 year degree.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays”, David is out of the studio. Doug Hughes fills in as your host.
This week on “Your Money with David Hayes” David is joined by Rod Holloway to discuss investments and David talks about his idea for another book.
This week on “Your Money With David Hays” David is joined by Jim Inman for the Holiday Gift Guide.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David talks about the power of advice.
This week on “Your Money with David Hays” David takes a look at interest rates.
