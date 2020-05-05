Joe Smith Reports — 05.05.20
Indiana Hoosiers Day on the BTN and June 1 looks to be the new target for the conference in terms of participation.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Indiana Hoosiers Day on the BTN and June 1 looks to be the new target for the conference in terms of participation.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!