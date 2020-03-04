Happy Hour — 04.03.20
Zach Osterman talks Hoosier hoops and tries connect the dots on when things will get moving forward on campus.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Zach Osterman talks Hoosier hoops and tries connect the dots on when things will get moving forward on campus.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!