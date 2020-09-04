Glass in the Afternoon — 04.09.20
Deputy Mayor Mick Renneisen updates us on Tuesday’s Council meeting and adjustments for the Farmers Market on Saturday.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Deputy Mayor Mick Renneisen updates us on Tuesday’s Council meeting and adjustments for the Farmers Market on Saturday.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!