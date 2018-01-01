NBA Suspends 2019-2020 Season

The NBA has announced that they are suspending the 2019-2020 season “until further notice” after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The league released the following statement:

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

There is no word on when the season will resume. The Indiana Pacers released the following statement via the team’s Twitter account:

“Earlier tonight the NBA suspended play for the 2019-20 season. With the unexpected news, we are working to provide information to our fans who have tickets for upcoming Pacers home games. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued support.”

News-Sports-Talk 96.1 & AM1370 WGCL will keep you updated on when Pacers basketball will be returning.