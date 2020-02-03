Joe Smith Reports — 03.02.20
Busy Sunday of Hoosier hoops as the Women rack up the most conference wins in history and the Men fall to 2-8 on the road.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Busy Sunday of Hoosier hoops as the Women rack up the most conference wins in history and the Men fall to 2-8 on the road.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!