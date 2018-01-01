Glass in the Afternoon — 03.26.20
Jennie Vaughan from Ivy Tech and Deputy Mayor Mick Renneisen.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download
Jennie Vaughan from Ivy Tech and Deputy Mayor Mick Renneisen.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!