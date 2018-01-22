Joe Smith Reports — 01.22.19
Hoosiers welcome Michigan St Thursday, Women at Penn State Thursday and a busy weekend for the high schoolers.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Hoosiers welcome Michigan St Thursday, Women at Penn State Thursday and a busy weekend for the high schoolers.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!