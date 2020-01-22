Glass in the Afternoon — 01.20.20
Dr. David Pillar sits on the board of directors for the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame and joins us for a special announcement.
Good Morning
I’m writing in regards to this evenings podcast of the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame announcement. I understand I’m one of the 6 athletes that will be inducted to the Hall on July 10th. I also understand that the announcement of this years class will be at Burger Theory located in the Holiday Inn.
I’m interested in streaming this live via my computer. Is there a specific link to go to, to hear this presentation? I also understand that some time will be spent interviewing the future inductees. If it possible to remotely connect me via my cell phone, I’d be more that happy to participate. My number is 812 327 7850.
Could someone get back to me today to address these requests before tonight’s broadcast?
Regards,
Rusty J. Fishel
Listen live anytime by clicking https://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WGCL