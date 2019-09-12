Glass in the Afternoon — 12.09.19
Dave Novak joins for Happy Hour for Gator Bowl talk, Coach Moriarity’s retirement and Hoosier hoops.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Dave Novak joins for Happy Hour for Gator Bowl talk, Coach Moriarity’s retirement and Hoosier hoops.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!